Gold Price today, 27 September 2022: Gold, silver prices remain flat on 2nd day of Navratri, check latest rates in your city

New Delhi: Gold and silver prices remained flat on the second day of Navratri 2022. The prices of the yellow metal is trading below Rs 50,000 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Gold is trading at a level of Rs 49120 per 10 grams on MCX while on the commodity platform, Silver is trading at the level of Rs 55440 per KG.



The price of 22 carat of gold is trading at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,200.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 27 September 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,510

Mumbai : Rs 46,000

Delhi : Rs 46,150

Kolkata : Rs 46,000

Bangalore : Rs 46,050

Hyderabad : Rs 46,000

Kerala : Rs 46,000

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,050

Jaipur : Rs 46,150

Lucknow : Rs 46,150

Patna : Rs 46,030

Chandigarh : Rs 46,150

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,000

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 138 to Rs 49,786 per 10 grams on Monday, PTI report said. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,648 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped by Rs 224 to Rs 56,514 per kilogram from Rs 56,290 per kg in the previous trade.



(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)