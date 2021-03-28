Gold Price Today, 28 March 2021: Gold prices fall below Rs 43,920, check prices in other cities

Gold prices on Sunday fell down by Rs 7,600 per 100 gram which eventually led to the rate of 10-gram 22-carat gold at Rs 43,920, as per the Good Returns Website.

This week, gold prices plunged continuously as the precious metal continued its downward trend with prices hitting a nearly 11-month low. Gold futures for April delivery opened at Rs 44,974 per 10 gram.

However, the next day, prices went down by Rs 100 per 100 gram. The rate of yellow metal further fell down by Rs 1,200 per 100 gram on March 23. A similar trend was seen on other days.

The Good Returns Website showed that the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 44,050 per 10 gm, while in Mumbai it is Rs 43,000.

While in Chennai, the precious metal is being sold at Rs 42,320, other cities like Gujarat’s Vadodara and Ahmedabad saw the price trading at Rs 44,440 (for 10 grams of 22-carat gold).