Gold Price Today, 29 June 2021: Gold continue to remain below Rs 47,000 mark, check prices in metro cities

The gold rates remained the same as June 28 which is below the Rs 47,000 mark. Today it reached Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22 carat in the national capital. Gold rate per 10 gram of 24-carat is Rs 47,160, according to the Good Returns website.

The gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,160 per 10 grams of 22-carat. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,440 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 50,250 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold prices in Hyderabad remained Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

The gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat and the gold price is Rs 48,110 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Pune is Rs 46,160 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 47,160 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Globally, Gold prices eased as a firmer dollar made bullion expensive for holders of other currencies while concerns that the US Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected also dented the metal`s appeal.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, though a rate hike by the Fed will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and dull its appeal. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,775.42 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,776.40.

