Gold Price Today, 28 June 2021: Gold selling at Rs 46,160 in Delhi, check prices in your city

The 22-carat gold price fell down on Monday to Rs 46,160 for 10 gm from Rs 46,190 on Friday. Silver saw an upward movement at Rs 67,900 per kg, as per the Good Returns website.

In the National Capital, the price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 46,260 per 10 gm, while in Chennai, it slid to Rs 60 to reach Rs 44,460. The rate of gold in Mumbai was at Rs 46,160.

The 24-carat gold price saw a downturn to Rs 47,160 per 10 gm on Friday from Rs 47,190 in the Friday trading session.

Silver on Monday stood at Rs 67,900 per kilogram.

Globally, Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday, weighed down by a bounce in the dollar and mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy tightening despite tame inflation data.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,777.03 per ounce by 0249 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 21 at $1,770.36 earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.2% to $1,774.80.

On June 27, gold imports zoomed to USD 6.91 billion (Rs 51,438.82 crore) during April-May 2021 due to the low base effect in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry.

Imports of the yellow metal had plunged to USD 79.14 million (Rs 599 crore) in the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

