Gold Price Today: Check latest rate of Gold, Silver in your city

Ahead of the major festivities, Gold prices are gradually recovering from its losses. Standard gold with 99.5 purity is currently priced at Rs 53,450 per 10 grams while ornamental gold is priced at Rs 4918 per gram. On the other hand, the silver spot of .999 fineness is priced at around Rs 61,800 per kg.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams while 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,700 per 10 grams. The hallmarked gold of 22-carat is priced at Rs 50,450 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,300. The 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,200 per ten grams in Mumbai.

The yellow metal is selling a bit higher in Chennai where the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,800 per 10 grams.

In Ahmedabad, the 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,250 per 10 grams while that in Chandigarh costs Rs 52,360 per 10 grams.

In futures trade, Gold prices increased by Rs 29 to Rs 52,001 per 10 grams on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 29 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 52,001 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 19,054 lots. Globally, gold was trading 0.20 per cent lower at USD 1,717.40 per ounce in New York.