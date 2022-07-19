NewsBullion
GOLD RATES TODAY

Gold price today, July 19: Gold prices climb higher by Rs 110, Check rates of yellow metal in your city

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 19 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies).

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gold price today, July 19: Gold prices climb higher by Rs 110, Check rates of yellow metal in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices registered a marginal hike on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,300 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,190. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,510 as against its previous close of Rs 50,390.

Spot Gold prices remained soft at $1,708 an ounce. Brent crude was at $105.84 a barrel, down 0.4% and U.S. crude was 0.27% lower at $102.58, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 19 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,580

Mumbai : Rs 46,300

Delhi : Rs 46,300

Kolkata : Rs 46,300

Bangalore : Rs 46,350

Hyderabad : Rs 46,300

Kerala : Rs 46,300

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,370

Jaipur : Rs 46,500

Lucknow : Rs 46,500

Patna : Rs 46,380

Chandigarh : Rs 46,500

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,300

 

Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 399 to Rs 50,506 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 399 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 50,506 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,305 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

Gold rates todayGold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'