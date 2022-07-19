New Delhi: Gold prices registered a marginal hike on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 46,300 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 46,190. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 50,510 as against its previous close of Rs 50,390.

Spot Gold prices remained soft at $1,708 an ounce. Brent crude was at $105.84 a barrel, down 0.4% and U.S. crude was 0.27% lower at $102.58, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 19 July 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 46,580

Mumbai : Rs 46,300

Delhi : Rs 46,300

Kolkata : Rs 46,300

Bangalore : Rs 46,350

Hyderabad : Rs 46,300

Kerala : Rs 46,300

Ahmedabad : Rs 46,370

Jaipur : Rs 46,500

Lucknow : Rs 46,500

Patna : Rs 46,380

Chandigarh : Rs 46,500

Bhubaneswar : Rs 46,300

Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 399 to Rs 50,506 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 399 or 0.8 per cent at Rs 50,506 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,305 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)