New Delhi: Gold rates bounced back further on Tuesday. The price of 22 carat of gold rose by Rs 100 to Rs 47,750 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,650. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading higher by Rs 100. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 52,080 as against its previous close of Rs 51,980.

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. US gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,842.90. However, benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose, capping gains in zero-yielding gold, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 21 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,850

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,780

Kolkata : Rs 47,780

Bangalore : Rs 47,780

Hyderabad : Rs 47,550

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,760

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,800

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,780

Gold prices in the national capital on Monday declined by Rs 242 to Rs 50,735 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,977 per 10 grams. Silver also tumbled by Rs 770 to Rs 60,460 per kg from Rs 61,230 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)