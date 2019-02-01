Interim Budget 2019: Stock market, Sensex live updates

1 February 2019, 10:07 AM
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HDFC, HUL, M&M, L&T, ITC and Maruti, rising up to 2.91 percent.
1 February 2019, 10:06 AM
On Thursday, the 30-share Sensex rallied 665.44 points, or 1.87 per cent, to close at 36,256.69; and the broader Nifty soared 179.15 points, or 1.68 percent, to 10,830.95.
1 February 2019, 10:00 AM
January sales number are positive. If FM presents sops for the Agri sector, then it will have a healthy impact on Agri related stocks like Escorts --Experts said
1 February 2019, 09:58 AM
The rupee Friday depreciated by 9 paise to 71.17 in early trade on the forex market amid strengthening of the American currency and caution ahead of interim budget.
1 February 2019, 09:57 AM
The Sensex traded at 36,378.91, higher by 122.22 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 36,256.69 points. It had opened at 36,311.74, and so far touched an intra-day high of 36,387.84 and a low of 36,261.95 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 10,850.65, higher by 19.70 points or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of of 10,830.95 points.
1 February 2019, 09:48 AM
Market opens flat ahead of Interim Budget 2019
1 February 2019, 09:42 AM
The optimism supported Wall Street with the S&P 500 ending Thursday with a gain of 0.86 percent. The Nasdaq jumped 1.37 percent. The Dow slipped 0.06 percent
1 February 2019, 09:40 AM
MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent. Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.5 percent
1 February 2019, 09:40 AM
Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further, a Reuters report said.