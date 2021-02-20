TV actress Shweta Tiwari's stunning weight loss transformation will leave you gasping for breath - In Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has shed oodles of body weight and her massive physical body transformation is awe-inspiring. The stunner took to Instagram and shared her journey, along with thanking her trainer and nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel.

Shweta Tiwari's breathtaking photos post her physical transformation prove she is a hottie. This is what she wrote in the caption: Weight Loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia

Her trainer replied: Awww!!!!! Your dedication and will is what gets me so excited. It gives me so much pride in seeing the efforts you put in. I have a vision for you and we are going to achieve it...SOOOOON love u @shweta.tiwari

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast and was widely appreciated.