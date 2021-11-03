Chennai Customs seize 400-year-old brass Ganesha idol meant for smuggling

Chennai: In one of the largest idol seizures, the Chennai Air Cargo Customs prevented the smuggling of a brass Ganesha idol. The idol of Ganesha in a dancing pose called the - Nritya Ganapati was about to be exported from a house in Kanchipuram, near Chennai. The idol weighs 130 Kgs and is 5.25 feet in height.

According to customs, the seized idol is not registered with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under Antiquities and Treasures Act. The idol showed fine details and was warped in accordance with puranic mythological traditions based on ancient shilpashastra techniques.

According to top officials, the idol bore marks of wear and tear indicating that is was in use for a long time. During investigation, it was found that the idol was sent by the exporter from Chennai to Kanchipuram for treatment as per a client's requirement to facilitate smuggling.

The experts at ASI who examined the idol stated that the statue was more than 400-years-old and is traceable to the Vijayanagara-Nayak period, based on the iconographic details.

The 'Nritya Ganapati' is regarded as the 15th among the 32 different forms of Ganapati. Worshipping this form of Ganapati is believed to give proficiency and success for all those who seek to excel in dance and fine arts.

This form of Ganapati is seen mainly in stone sculptures and paintings and metallic form of 'Nritya Ganapati' of this size is considered rare. The two pair of holes in the 'peedam' makes the idol ideal for temple Utsava ceremonies where the deity is carried outside the temple.