हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smartphones

5G smartphones likely to hit Indian market in April: Reports

Premium smartphones that run on a 5G network are expected to hit the market in April.

5G smartphones likely to hit Indian market in April: Reports
Pic for representational use only

SEOUL: Premium smartphones that run on a 5G network are expected to hit the market in April, a few weeks later than their original release schedule, due to problems with parts supply and test runs, industry sources have said.

Samsung Electronics Co is expected to release its 5G version of the Galaxy S10 either early next month or in mid-April, with LG Electronics Inc also forecast to sell the V50 ThinQ that supports 5G networks around mid-April, according to the sources, Yonhap News agency reported on Monday.

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, along with a 5G variant during its Unpacked events held simultaneously in San Francisco and London last month.

LG Electronics introduced its first 5G smartphone with a detachable secondary screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona last month.

Tags:
Smartphones5G networkSamsung Electronics CoLG Electronics Inc
Next
Story

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani is 13th richest in world, Jeff Bezos is richest: Forbes

Must Watch

PT1M11S

Morning Breaking: Ajit Doval, John Bolton to discuss Pakistan's use of F-16s for India Aerial raid