9 Of 10 Biggest Companies In World From US: Uday Kotak Questions 'American Decline'

New Delhi: The economic panorama of the world is ever-changing. Businessman Uday Kotak posted a graphic of the top 10 global companies today on Twitter, notably omitting any Indian, Chinese, or European firms. He also made note of the fact that nine out of the ten listed businesses are American. This raises the question of whether forecasts of American decline are accurate, he argued.

Top 10 global businesses by value. 1 Saudi, 9 Americans. No Indian, Chinese, or European business. American collapse predictions are premature, right? Kotak Mahindra Bank's CEO tweeted.

According to Kotak, the top 10 firms in the world right now are Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, NVIDIA, Tesla, Meta, and Johnson & Johnson.

Nine American and one Saudi company are among the top 10 most valuable corporations in the world. This dominance by American businesses indicates that the US is still a major force in the world economy.

The top three companies are Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet (the parent company of Google), with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway following closely. These businesses are market leaders in their respective fields of technology, retail, and finance, demonstrating the continued dominance of the US in these industries.

Microsoft is valued at $2.1 trillion, followed by Apple with a market value of $2.6 trillion. With a market value of $2.2 trillion, Saudi Aramco is interestingly the only non-American firm in the top 10.

This state-owned oil and gas corporation has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, and its ranking among the top 10 companies is evidence of the vital role the energy industry plays in the world economy.