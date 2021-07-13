Adani Group takes over Mumbai airport, says will create thousands of new local jobs

Mumbai: Adani has finally taken over the Management Control of Mumbai Airport. The announcement was made through a post on twitter from the verified account of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"We are delighted to take over management of the world class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs," Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

We are delighted to take over management of the world class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 13, 2021

Sharing about the development Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced on July 13 that the Adani Group has taken over management control of the Mumbai International Airport from the GVK Group, following a MIAL board meeting earlier on July 13.

The company in a media release said: “With India becoming to be the world's third-largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalization of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) provides a transformational aviation platform allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Group’s other B2B businesses

AAHL ( ADANI Airports Holdings Ltd) will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Live TV