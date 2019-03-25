हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Airtel

Airtel slashes call rates to Bangladesh, Nepal by up to 75%

Airtel has over 280 million mobile customers in India.

Airtel slashes call rates to Bangladesh, Nepal by up to 75%

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Monday slashed ISD call rates to Bangladesh and Nepal by up to 75 percent for pre-paid customers without any need for a special recharge to cut the tariff.

"Calls to Bangladesh will now be charged at only Rs 2.99 per minute (versus Rs 12 per minute earlier) representing a reduction of 75 percent. Calls to Nepal will now be charged at Rs 7.99 per minute (versus Rs 13 earlier) representing a reduction of approximately 40 percent," Airtel said in a statement.

The company claimed that the new ISD call charges, which are currently available to Airtel prepaid mobile users, are the most affordable in the industry and eliminate the need for buying additional ISD packs to make calls to Bangladesh and Nepal.

"Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy the most competitive ISD tariffs with their regular recharge packs and bundles," the statement said.

Airtel has over 280 million mobile customers in India. However, as per telecom regulator Trai's reporting rules, it has around 340 million mobile customers at the end of January.

"These new calling rates will further simplify tariffs and eliminate the need for special ISD packs for making calls to these neighbouring countries. Airtel retail and business customers will benefit immensely from these reduced rates and we are confident this will further drive the consumption of minutes on these routes," Ajai Puri, chief operating officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

Airtelairtel call ratesAirtel Bangladesh call rateAirtel Nepal call rate
