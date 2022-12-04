Amazon, Apple returning to Twitter for advertising; Elon Musk thanks all of advertisers

New Delhi: Big companies are returning to Twitter platform for advertising and Amazon and Apple are the newest members. According to the media reports, Amazon is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year after ironing out some pending security weaks to the social media company's ads platforms.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc has resumed advertising on the platform, Elon Musk mentioned in Twitter spaces conversation. Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Elon Musk thanked big companies for returning to Twitter

Twitter new chief Elon Musk took Twitter to thank all the advertisers for returning to the platform. He even thanked all of them. "Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," he tweeted.

Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Elon Musk asks on Twitter whether Assange and Snowden be pardoned

I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll.



Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

Elon Musk has started an opinion poll on Twitter and asked whether Wikileaks founder, who is in exile, Julius Assange and Edward Snowden, former American intelligence consultant be pardoned. Both of them are wanted by the United States. Interestingly, 79% people have supported the opinion.

(With Reuters Inputs)