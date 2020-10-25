Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: These products come at huge discount

With the onset of the festive season, Amazon has opened its door to offers and discounts for its customer. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale is now live and its offering massive discounts on technical gadgets and also brings with it sale deals like exchange offers and EMI option.

The Amazon Prime members are yet again to benefit more out of this sale as the e-commerce giant is offering several exclusive deals to them in this Happiness Upgrade Days sale.

Customers can get some additional benefit from the sale by using Axis bank debit and credit cards as its offering 10 instant discounts on it. Citi Bank is also providing up to Rs. 1,500 cashback on several products while ICICI bank is offering up to Rs. 1,500 cashback with its credit cards and up to Rs. 750 cashback with debit cards.

Customers with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can also avail up to 5 percent discount on a variety of products during the Happiness Upgrade Days sale. No-cost and standard EMI options are available with banks like SBI, ICICI, HSBC, HDFC, and more on many products.

As per Amazon, there will be 65 percent discount on smart TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. The sale also brings with it more than 50 per cent on books and home appliances.

The sale is also a great opportunity for buyers who were looking for price cuts in smartphones, laptop, tablets, and cameras as the platform is also offering up to 60 percent discount on these products.

In another benefit to Prime members, Amazon is offering additional discounts on home electronics along with early deals on several products at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale.

The e-commerce company is also giving the facility of 9 months no-cost EMI option on several electronics like washing machines, refrigerators, microwave, and more to its Prime users only.

Amazon also claims that with the use of Amazon Pay, customers can get daily shopping rewards worth Rs 500 on Diwali shopping.

Notably, Amazon's competitor Flipkart is also having Dussehra Sale live from October 22 and it is going to run until October 28 which will be followed by Big Diwali sale.