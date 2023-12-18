Who needs Pizza? When A Giant Paratha Got Anand Mahindra Hooked; Was Espoused By Abhishek Bachchan

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is surely one of the most loved biz honchos on Twitter for his sense of humour and for his relevant tweets.

This time it was the video of a giant sized paratha that gained Mahindra's attention. Sharing a video, Anand Mahindra captioned it saying, "Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha…?".

Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha…? pic.twitter.com/nd7aPVIAK7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 17, 2023

His views had support from none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

In the video, a chef places a humongous paratha on a large tawa. From the video it seems that it is the Indian favourite aloo ka paratha, whic the chef later cuts in the shape of pizza and serves it on a big platter, accompanied by chutneys and dahi.

Mahindra’s video was loved by netizens who shared their comments on Twitter, and some also wondering why Mahindra was sharing WhatsApp content with captions.

Difference between Paratha and pizza sir, We can eat paratha daily but can eat pizza at the max once per week — MRS. RAJALAXMI (@MrsRajalaxmi) December 17, 2023

Quite huge one.

One for the big joint family.

Which is this place? — Being Indian __ (@SunilSa02606284) December 17, 2023

Pizza is highly processed



Paratha is less processed



We were borne with paratha, pizza are later addition



Paratha gives a feeling of one of our own; pizza something borrowed



But let me add- no food is to be looked down upon as in our tradition- _____ _______

Food has been_ — B S Gupta (@B_S_Gupta) December 18, 2023

