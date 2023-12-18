trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700203
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANAND MAHINDRA

Who needs Pizza? When A Giant Paratha Got Anand Mahindra Hooked; Was Espoused By Abhishek Bachchan

A giant sized paratha aloo ka partatha gained Anand Mahindra's attention with the latter asking who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha.

 

|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who needs Pizza? When A Giant Paratha Got Anand Mahindra Hooked; Was Espoused By Abhishek Bachchan

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is surely one of the most loved biz honchos on Twitter for his sense of humour and for his relevant tweets. 

This time it was the video of a giant sized paratha that gained Mahindra's attention. Sharing a video, Anand Mahindra captioned it saying, "Who needs Pizza when you can have Paratha…?".

His views had support from none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

In the video, a chef places a humongous paratha on a large tawa. From the video it seems that it is the Indian favourite aloo ka paratha, whic the chef later cuts in the shape of pizza and serves it on a big platter, accompanied by chutneys and dahi.

Mahindra’s video was loved by netizens who shared their comments on Twitter, and some also wondering why Mahindra was sharing WhatsApp content with captions.

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament