topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA

Anand Mahindra's New Year resolution has a HILLARIOUS twist --Read on

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anand Mahindra's New Year resolution has a HILLARIOUS twist --Read on

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Sharing his New Year resolution progress, 4 days after he had shared a very positive and strong video of a chalk artist, Mahindra described via pictures about how it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year.

He shared a work-out photo progression from January 1 to January 4 making the followers crack-up.

"This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year…," Mahindra tweeted.

On January 1, the Mahindra group chairman had shared video of an artist using chalk to create a sketch. Mahindra via the post also shared his optimistic side where he said that he was more keen on making the most of the negative spaces and turning them positive. 

"Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others", he had tweeted.

Anand Mahindra has a vast follower of 10.2 million people on Twitter.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959