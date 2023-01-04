Anand Mahindra's New Year resolution has a HILLARIOUS twist --Read on

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the wittiest biz honchos on Twitter. His tweets at frequent intervals are sometimes thought provoking, sometimes inspiring and sometimes outright funny.

Sharing his New Year resolution progress, 4 days after he had shared a very positive and strong video of a chalk artist, Mahindra described via pictures about how it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year.

He shared a work-out photo progression from January 1 to January 4 making the followers crack-up.

"This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year…," Mahindra tweeted.

This is what it feels like mid-way into the first week of the New year… pic.twitter.com/ClzwcKCzmo January 4, 2023

On January 1, the Mahindra group chairman had shared video of an artist using chalk to create a sketch. Mahindra via the post also shared his optimistic side where he said that he was more keen on making the most of the negative spaces and turning them positive.

"Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others", he had tweeted.

Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others https://t.co/OVS4dhCVle — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 1, 2023

Anand Mahindra has a vast follower of 10.2 million people on Twitter.