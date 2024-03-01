trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726445
NewsBusinessCompanies
BILL GATES

Bill Gates And PM Modi Meeting: Did You Know Their Topic Of Discussion? Check Here

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bill Gates expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bill Gates meets PM Modi yesterday, February 29, 2024.
  • Bill Gates expressed his admiration for PM Modi.
  • Microsoft co-founder posted on X.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bill Gates And PM Modi Meeting: Did You Know Their Topic Of Discussion? Check Here Image Credit: Twitter/ Bill Gates

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is on an India visit. He is in the nation to attend a ceremony in Gujarat. During the trip, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Now the excitement about the topic of their discussion is taking centre stage.

As per the media reports, they both delved into discussions on several significant topics including artificial intelligence, agricultural innovation, healthcare, and climate adaptation. (Also Read: BIG Bonanza To Farmers Ahead Of Kharif Season! Centre Clears Rs 24,400 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy)

Bill Gates Posted On X

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gates expressed his admiration for PM Modi, stating that their meeting was inspiring and fruitful. Gates acknowledged that there was a plethora of topics to cover during their discussion. (Also Read: RBI Revises Bill Payment Rules: Key Changes, Effective Date, All You Need To Know)

"It is always enriching to meet with @narendramodi and our conversation covered a wide array of topics. We discussed the potential of AI for public good, empowering women in development, fostering innovation in agriculture, healthcare, and climate adaptation, and exploring how India's successes can inspire the world," Gates conveyed in his post.

Topics Of Discussion

During their interaction, Gates revealed that they touched upon various crucial aspects such as leveraging artificial intelligence for public welfare, promoting women-led development initiatives, fostering innovation in agriculture and healthcare sectors, and addressing challenges related to climate adaptation.

Importance Of Drawing Lessons From India's Experience

Gates highlighted the importance of drawing lessons from India's experiences and expertise to benefit the global community. He emphasized the need for collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address pressing global issues effectively.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?