RBI Revises Bill Payment Rules: Key Changes, Effective Date, All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India, today, February 29, 2024, announced updated rules to make bill payments easier. The newly launched move boosts participation and protects customers better. These rules, named 'Reserve Bank of India (Bharat Bill Payment System) Directions, 2024,' aim to modernize existing regulations due to significant changes in payment methods.

What Did The Changes Mean?

The new guidelines aim to simplify bill payments, encourage more involvement, and improve customer safety. The RBI believes these adjustments will enhance the overall bill payment process.

Effective Date And Applicability

Starting from April 1, 2024, these rules will apply to banks, NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited, and other non-bank payment participants. This means that all involved parties must adhere to the new regulations.

About Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS)

BBPS is a unified platform for paying or collecting bills using various payment methods such as UPI, internet banking, cards, cash, and prepaid instruments. It allows users to make payments through mobile apps, mobile banking, physical agents, and bank branches.

Key Players And Their Responsibilities

The Bharat Bill Pay Central Unit (BBPCU) will establish rules and standards for participation in the system, along with managing operational aspects.

The Biller Operating Unit (BOU) will onboard billers onto BBPS and ensure they comply with necessary regulations. The Customer Operating Unit (COU) will provide customers with digital or physical interfaces and ensure access to all billers on BBPS.