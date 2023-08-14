New Delhi: In a groundbreaking venture, Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest individual, is spearheading the creation of MET City, a visionary urban development project situated near Delhi-NCR. This ambitious endeavor is swiftly establishing itself as Haryana's emerging economic nucleus, redefining the landscape of north India's integrated smart cities.

MET City's meteoric rise is underscored by its remarkable influx of investments. Garnering a staggering Rs 1,200 crore in FY 2022-23, courtesy of 76 novel enterprises, the city is attracting capital from around the world. This burgeoning financial magnet is not only bolstering commercial interests but is also catalyzing the growth of residential sectors. Witnessing the acquisition of residential plots at an impressive rate, the city has seen the acquisition of 2000 units, with an influx of 1200 new home buyers.

Bolstering its significance, MET City is being curated from the ground up in Jhajjar, poised to complement the neighboring Gurugram as Haryana's twin economic giants. Embracing a "walk-to-work masterplan," the city's allure extends to international conglomerates, with 450 companies, spanning across seven countries, already committing to its transformative journey. Covering a sprawling expanse of 8,000 acres, this monumental creation is being shepherded by Model Economic Township Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.



With a keen eye on connectivity and accessibility, MET City has emerged as a magnet for global titans. Nihon Kohden, Panasonic, Denso, and T-Suzuki are just a few of the Japanese powerhouses that have established roots within the city's borders. This confluence has also culminated in the city being designated as a Japan Industrial Township, further validating its appeal.

MET City doesn't merely boast a strategic location—it serves as a conduit between vital hubs in the region. Its proximity to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and other NCR cities is bolstered by its strategic position along the Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) Expressway. It's an easy jaunt to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, rendering connectivity effortless.

This grand venture is also endowed with foresight in transportation. Rail connectivity with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) will soon be a reality. Furthermore, the city prioritizes families, offering educational institutions like the SGT University and The Sehwag School, under the aegis of cricket legend Virender Sehwag. Healthcare is equally prioritized, with an AIIMS institute situated in close proximity.

As Mukesh Ambani's brainchild, MET City is testament to his innovative vision and unparalleled commitment to propelling India into a new era of urban development. With investments surpassing Rs 8,000 crore and an additional Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline, this pioneering venture embodies the essence of progress and is poised to redefine the contours of modern cityscapes.