Black Friday Sale 2022 in India: Tata CLiQ Luxury, Samsung, other brands offer big discounts; check date, top deals, other details

Black Friday Sale 2022: The stage is all set for the Black Friday sale and brands in India are also gearing up for the same. Black Friday refers to the Friday after Thanksgiving in America and is famous for heavy discounts on goods. It marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States and Canada and is celebrated for the harvest and other blessings of the past year. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November every year. This year, the Black Friday will be celebrated on November 25.

Ahead of the Black Friday sale, Tata CLiQ Luxury has announced to host its annual Black Friday sale from November 23rd to November 28th, 2022. The sale will have exciting offers on global and Indian luxury and premium brands. As part of this sale, the platform is offering discounts across categories including watches, jewellery, and more. Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, “The Black Friday sale is one of our flagship events. With never-before-seen offers on premium and luxury brands across categories, we encourage our consumers to celebrate their journey and growth this year by shopping for thoughtful gifts for themselves from their favourite brands.” Tata CLiQ Luxury will also offer 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards. This offer is valid from 23-28 November 2022.

Samsung is also offering discounts under its Black Friday sale and the offers will be available across categories including smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions. Samsung is offering up to 20 per cent instant cashback on debit/credit cards from leading banks and up to Rs 5,000 off on purchases through its app. Other offer includes Buy More Save Extra Five Percent offer.

Daniel Wellington has also come out with Black Friday sale discounts and is offering up to 50 per cent off on select items including watches and jewellery. The sale is available till November 28 through both online and in-stores.