Business Success Story: From Batter To Business, The Rise Of Vikesh Shah, Founder Of 99 Pancakes

New Delhi: Vikesh Shah, the founder of 99 Pancakes, embarked on his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16 to support his family. Born in Mumbai, India, in 1979, Shah's determination and hard work led him to pursue various business ventures in the food industry, ultimately culminating in the establishment of 99 Pancakes.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Shah's foray into the food business began with a part-time job at a bakery after completing his 12th standard. His early struggles and the need to contribute to his family's finances instilled in him a strong work ethic and a drive to succeed. Subsequently, he ventured into corporate catering and other food-related businesses, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors.

Founding 99 Pancakes

In 2017, Shah founded 99 Pancakes with an initial investment of Rs 9 lakh. The chain, known for its diverse range of pancake flavors, quickly gained popularity and expanded to 45 stores in 15 cities across India. The brand's turnover reached Rs 13.5 crore, reflecting the remarkable success of Shah's innovative venture.

Innovative Approach and Future Plans

Shah's commitment to innovation is evident in his recent creation of fruit shots, aimed at making fruits more appealing to consumers. Furthermore, he aspires to maintain the consistent quality of his products as he plans to expand the chain to 100 stores. Shah's dedication to upholding product quality has led him to opt for a company-owned and operated model for the next phase of expansion, eschewing franchise allocations to ensure uniformity across all outlets.

His success story serves as a testament to the potential for achievement through hard work and dedication in the business world.

