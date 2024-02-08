This Woman Became CEO Of Company At Tender Age Of 24; Made It Into Rs 1,000 Crore Venture

New Delhi: At the age of 24 years, when usually young students are still contemplating their future plans, this woman became the founder and CEO of a television company. She not only became a founder at a tender age but also made it grow into a business valued at over Rs 1,000 crores. She built the business from scratch and made it into a million-dollar company with sheer hard work and dedication.

This is the story of Vu Televisions founder and CEO Devita Saraf who built a multi-crore empire on her own and who motivates us all to pursue our dreams and take on the world with determination and discipline.



Early life and career of Devita Saraf

Devita Saraf was born in Mumbai. Her father Rajkumar Saraf was the chairman of Zenith Computers. After graduating from the University of Southern California she joined Zenith Computers. There she became the director of marketing at 21 years of age.



The birth of Devita Saraf's Vu Televisions

Since Devita came from a family of business owners, she was naturally inclined towards business. Devita had always aspired to be independent and enrolled in an Online Program Management course in the Harvard Business School. As she became equipped with entrepreneurship knowledge, she decided to launch her own company.

Devita envisioned developing a high-end luxury brand in India and so founded Vu Televisions in 2006. She blended the brand with luxury and technology. Devita worked relentlessly to give customers the best quality products. Vu Televisions did a business of Rs 30 crore and later Rs 900 crore in the succeeding years of business. Eventually, the company's annual revenue exceeded Rs 1000 crore and the firm continues to ride on its business journey offering customers an experience of lavishness in TV sets.