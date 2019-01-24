हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI FIR

CBI registers FIR in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, carries out searches in several locations

The case pertains to allegations of involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon group on a quid pro quo basis.

CBI registers FIR in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, carries out searches in several locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered FIR in the case involving ICICI Bank and its former CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon group on a quid pro quo basis.

Raids are being conducted by CBI at Videocon headquarters in Mumbai, Aurangabad. CBI also carried out search operation in offices of Nupower, a company operated by Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case has alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore. It is alleged that Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly invested crores of Rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

As per Sebi's preliminary probe conducted earlier, Deepak Kochhar had many business dealings with the Videocon group over the past several years. Besides, Deepak and Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot were co-founders and promoters of NuPower, besides other associations.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
CBI FIRCBI Chanda KochharChanda KochharChanda Kochhar caseICICI BankSEBICBI
Next
Story

Microsoft says Bing search engine blocked in China

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh