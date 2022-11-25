topStoriesenglish
ANAND MAHINDRA

'Croissant to Crocin': Anand Mahindra shares 'effective remedy for all sorts of aches'; Check THIS out

In the photo shared by Anand Mahindra, one can see the Croissant being sold in India for Rs 20.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:25 PM IST
  • Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing out-of-the-world content on his Twitter.
  • His amazing tweets garner high attraction and often go viral.
  • In one such tweet, the Mahindra Group chairman today shared a photo of croissants being sold in India by renaming it as crocin.

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing out-of-the-world content on his Twitter. His amazing tweets garner high attraction and often go viral. Mahindra shares these photos/videos with hilarious sarcasm that often proves to the point and is brilliant. In one such tweet, the Mahindra Group chairman today shared a photo of croissants (flaky French viennoiserie pastry) being sold in India with a name that you cannot guess. 

"Well, at least my French son-in-law agrees that the Croissant is an effective remedy for all sorts of aches and pains….And we Indians have mastered abbreviated software programming language.. So why not?" said Anand Mahindra while sharing the photo.

In the photo, one can see the Croissant being sold in India for Rs 20. Surprisingly, the shopkeeper had renamed it Crocin. Crocin is a painkiller used widely in India for treating headaches. 

The photo also contains names of croissants in different pronunciations - Kwa-son, Crusso-n, Cruss-ant, Kwah-saun, Cru-son and Krw-so. "Oh these French and Austrians!! Pronunciation made simple in India!!! Mera Bharath Mahaan!!!" reads the photo text.

The tweet attracted a lot of comments from netizens. A user wrote, "As long as it is fresh and crips...What's in the name? And intake of food always reduces the headache to some extent."

Several users termed it funny. "Cannot hide my laugh...haahaahaa it's impeccable sir," wrote another user. 

"How come Austrians are involved in this? They are great with pastries and croissants but in no way responsible for the pronunciation of a French innovation... they care more for 'Salzburger Nockerln' and 'Sacher Torte'," said another user.

A user opined that more than the spelling, 'French Son in Law may object to culinary skills of the baker selling it for Rs 20'.

