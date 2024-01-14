New Delhi: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy is in the headlines. Earlier, he was the talk of the town because of his 70-hour work remarks, and this time he is in for a revelation he did during his interview with CNBC-TV 18. During the interview, he made a surprising revelation by saying that he once applied for a job at Wipro, but they turned him down.

Little did they know, that this rejection would set the stage for the birth of Infosys, now one of Wipro's major competitors in the IT industry. (Also Read: Did You Know: Radhika Merchant Is A Millionaire? Check A-Z About Future Ambani Bahu)

In an interesting turn of events, former Wipro chairman Azim Premji later admitted to Murthy that not hiring him was a big mistake. Murthy, now 77, revealed this during the interview, emphasizing that if Wipro had hired him, the trajectory of both his life and Wipro might have been different. (Also Read: 8 Game-Changing Govt Women Empowerment Schemes In India)

Beginning Of Infosys

In 1981, undeterred by the rejection, Narayana Murthy founded Infosys with six friends and a humble Rs 10,000 seed money provided by his wife, Sudha Murty. This marked the beginning of a journey that would shape the landscape of the IT industry.

Murthy's journey into the tech world commenced as a research associate at IIM Ahmedabad. His expertise grew, and he became a chief systems programmer, contributing to the development of India's first BASIC interpreter for TDC 312. Despite a setback with his initial venture, Softronics, Murthy's resilience led to the birth of Infosys.