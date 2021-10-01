हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airtel

DoT asks Vi, Airtel to pay Rs 3000 cr penalties in 3 weeks

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notices to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to pay Rs 3 3,000 crore penalty for flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance jio info connection (pols) in 2016.

DoT asks Vi, Airtel to pay Rs 3000 cr penalties in 3 weeks

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notices to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to pay Rs 3,000 crore penalty for flouting licence conditions by denying Reliance jio info connection (pols) in 2016, leading to quality to quality of service being affected. The fine has to be paid in 3 weeks, said the DoT. 

Airtel has to pay Rs 1,050 crores and Vodafone Idea has to pay Rs 2,000 crores. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended fines in 2016 to the telecom department. The recommendations were accepted in June of 2019. (Also Read: GST collection remains over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in September, tops Rs 1 lakh crore for 3rd straight month )

On September 15 the union cabinet approved the relief package for the telecom sector which included a four year moratorium on airways payment due to the government. This measure is intended to give breathing space to the sector. (Also Read: Meet Jay Chaudhry –The Himachal born IIT alumni is world's 10th richest man, earns Rs 153 crore per day )

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirtelVodafone IdeaDepartment of Telecom (DoT)
Next
Story

Air India disinvestment: Tata Sons winning bid for AI incorrect, says DIPAM

Must Watch

PT11M17S

The biggest crisis on the Congress government in Punjab!