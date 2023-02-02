Dr Lal PathLabs Q3 net profit falls 7% to Rs 54 crore

New Delhi: Dr. Lal PathLabs on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 7 percent to Rs 54 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue also declined to Rs 489 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 497 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Also Read: LIC Plan: Investment of Rs 1800 Per Month Yields Rs 8 Lakhs Returns- Check Maturity, Premium Calculator Here)

"We continue to focus on geographical expansion and strengthen our presence in Tier 2, and Tier 3 towns. Our focus continues to take a higher market share in West and South markets by leveraging technology and promoting high-end super specialty test portfolios," Dr. Lal PathLabs Managing Director Om Manchanda said. (Also Read: Google Layoffs 2023: Ali Neil was on Mental Health Leave, Receives Sacking Mail at 2 AM)

Shares of the company were trading 1.63 percent down at Rs 2,019.15 apiece on the BSE.