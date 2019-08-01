close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

ED conducts raids at residences of Ranbaxy group promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh

Singh brothers were booked in March on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust related to Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

ED conducts raids at residences of Ranbaxy group promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out  raids at residences of former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is conducting raids at the house of Singh brothers in connection with a money-laundering case.

It may be recalled that the Economics Offence Wing of Delhi Police in March this year booked the waring Singh brothers on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust related to Religare Enterprises and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

It was alleged in the complaint that that hundreds of crores were misappropriated, siphoned off and diverted through a labyrinth of financial transactions.

Notably, the Singh brothers are also embroiled in a case related to Japanese company Daiichi. Daiichi had bought Ranbaxy in 2008. Later, the Japanese company moved the Singapore arbitration tribunal alleging that the brothers had misled the company and concealed information that the company was facing a probe by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice.

Daiichi Sankyo had later filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to recover Rs 3,500 crore awarded to it in an arbitration by a Singapore tribunal against the Ranbaxy brothers.

With IANS Inputs

Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateRanbaxyMalvinder Mohan SinghShivinder Mohan Singh
Next
Story

Essel Group announces stake sale in ZEEL

Must Watch

PT7M28S

NMC Bill: Resident doctors in govt hospitals in New Delhi observe strike