Elon Musk’s Old Video of Explaining Internet as Threat of Media Goes Viral

In an old viral video at the start of the Internet, Elon Musk seemed to saying that it would disrupt the traditional media greatly.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Elon Musk’s Old Video of Explaining Internet as Threat of Media Goes Viral

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s old video of explaining the Internet on the occasion of emergence and how it would disrupt the traditional media such as Broadcasting and Print is going viral on Twitter.   

It appeared in the video that Musk is saying, “Internet is the super-set of all media and end-all media. He futher said it’s the first one-to-one communication and will be revolutinsed all traditional media.

Elon Musk commented on the video and said it 'ancient times'. He even asked when it was shot. 

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is a popular entreprenuer who is the head of many leading firms including Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Neuralink, and Hyperloop. He is quite active on Twitter and constantly engage with the users with tweets.

Internet origin goes back to late 20th century. It was orignially created for American military and then expanded to become the world wide web (www). 

