Elon Musk’s Old Video of Explaining Internet as Threat of Media Goes Viral

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s old video of explaining the Internet on the occasion of emergence and how it would disrupt the traditional media such as Broadcasting and Print is going viral on Twitter.

ALSO READ | Meme Fest Begins on Twitter as Disney+Hotstar Stops Working Amid Ind Vs Aus

It appeared in the video that Musk is saying, “Internet is the super-set of all media and end-all media. He futher said it’s the first one-to-one communication and will be revolutinsed all traditional media.

.@elonmusk explains the internet back in the day. pic.twitter.com/h6wxGkzrSG — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 17, 2023

ALSO READ | Karnataka Budget 2023: Here are Key Takeaways Announced by CM Basavaraj Bommai

Elon Musk commented on the video and said it 'ancient times'. He even asked when it was shot.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is a popular entreprenuer who is the head of many leading firms including Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Neuralink, and Hyperloop. He is quite active on Twitter and constantly engage with the users with tweets.

Internet origin goes back to late 20th century. It was orignially created for American military and then expanded to become the world wide web (www).