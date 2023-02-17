Meme Fest Begins on Twitter as Disney+Hotstar Stops Working Amid Ind Vs Aus Test Match

New Delhi: Streaming platform Disney+Hotstar has crashed in India amid India Vs Australia test match with several users venting out frustation to not able to watch the game. The website Downdetector.in has reported the spike of outage by users. Netizens are also sharing the screenshots of crashing homepage when they were trying to log in on Twitter.

The problem is prevalent in many regions of the country including Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

A user commented with the screenshot that Hotstar Domain has been expired and it failed to renew the domain server. He even shared the details in the screenshot. "LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS," he tweeted.

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb February 17, 2023

Twitteratis are taking a dig

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 17, 2023

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/EaPahBmW3u — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) February 17, 2023

Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred,anyone got a fix for it? — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 17, 2023

This is what is happening on my screen when I'm clicking on the Hotstar app. pic.twitter.com/mpmy3cAP2W — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 17, 2023

That's how they react.