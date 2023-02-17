topStoriesenglish2574356
Meme Fest Begins on Twitter as Disney+Hotstar Stops Working Amid Ind Vs Aus Test Match

Several users across India are reporting the outage of Disney+Hotstar on Downdetector.in amid Indian vs Australia Test match, Delhi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Streaming platform Disney+Hotstar has crashed in India amid India Vs Australia test match with several users venting out frustation to not able to watch the game. The website Downdetector.in has reported the spike of outage by users. Netizens are also sharing the screenshots of crashing homepage when they were trying to log in on Twitter.

The problem is prevalent in many regions of the country including Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

A user commented with the screenshot that Hotstar Domain has been expired and it failed to renew the domain server. He even shared the details in the screenshot. "LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS," he tweeted.

Twitteratis are taking a dig

That's how they react.

