Elon Musk shares the beautiful video of Apple headquarters' premises from inside - Watch

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared the video of the beautiful Apple headquarter in Cupertino, California. He further said that they resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App store. Musk said that Apple CEO Tim Cook was never considering to do so.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The video which was shared by Elon Musk was in the premises of Apple headquarter. It was a lake in the Apple HQ premises.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Twitter is purging the platform

Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

Earlier, Elon Musk informed that Twitter is purging the platform from spam and spam accounts. Hence, you may see the drop of followers count very soon.

“Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop,” Musk informed in a tweet.