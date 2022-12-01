topStoriesenglish
Elon Musk shares the beautiful video of Apple headquarters' premises from inside - Watch

Earlier, Elon Musk informed that Twitter is purging the platform from spam and spam accounts. Hence, customers may see the drop of followers count very soon.

  • Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared the video of the beautiful Apple headquarter in Cupertino, California.
  • He further said that they resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App store.
  • Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop.

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has shared the video of the beautiful Apple headquarter in Cupertino, California. He further said that they resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App store. Musk said that Apple CEO Tim Cook was never considering to do so.

ALSO READ | THESE are world's most expensive cities to live in 2022, according to latest report -- In PICS

The video which was shared by Elon Musk was in the premises of Apple headquarter. It was a lake in the Apple HQ premises.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter is purging the platform

Earlier, Elon Musk informed that Twitter is purging the platform from spam and spam accounts. Hence, you may see the drop of followers count very soon.

“Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop,” Musk informed in a tweet.

