New Delhi: Mahindra Thar is one of the most powerful SUVs in India. A stylish look, comfortable seats, and many more features make it one of the best-selling SUVs since its launch in 2020. Thar is especially known for off-road travels. Its four-wheel drive capability makes it an ideal SUV for adventure seekers. One such action-packed video of the SUV recently got viral on the microblogging platform Twitter. Businessman and CEO of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also shared the video in a tweet, but with some concern.

In his recent tweet, Mahindra shared a viral video of Mahindra Thar. In the video, two Mahindra Thar are being driven through a water stream in spate. In the course of crossing the river, both the Thar are half submerged, but both crossed the river without any hiccups. Sharing the video, Mahindra, however, called it dangerous and appealed to Thar owners not to repeat it.

Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption of the tweet, "Found this post in my inbox this morning. While I appreciate their faith in the Thar, this looks like an incredibly dangerous manoeuvre. I appeal to Thar owners to exercise restraint. It is being told that the video is from Dudhsagar River in Kolem, Goa.

Several Twitter users reacted to Anand Mahindra's tweet. One user wrote "Absolutely dangerous... but possible in a heavy 4x4... and a driver with rock steady hands... and of course a cool head to match". Another user retweeted the tweet of Anand Mahindra and wrote "This should be avoided. Sir, your advice is right at the right time (monsoon)".

Another user praised Mahindra for his vision as the CEO by saying “Such uprightness is very much in dearth amongst the industrialists. Now it is clear & evident, the reason for Mahindra's corporate growth,”. Another user replied, "Water wading test in real. Hope they don't claim any warranty issues".