Former Income Tax Appellate Tribunal president Vimal Gandhi dead

New Delhi: Former President of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Vimal Gandhi died on May 24.

He was President of ITAT for over 6 years from October 31, 2003 to June 3, 2010.

He was practising lawyer at Amritsar since 1970 and joined ITAT on September 16, 1985. After becoming Vice President, he was posted at different stations. During his tenure as ITAT President, the pendency of cases in Tribunal drastically reduced from 1,80,660 to 47,000.

He represented Tribunal at various National and international forums of repute including presentation at United Nations, where he shared his views on successful practices at Tribunal.

Gandhi was known both for his administrative abilities and judicious dispensation of Justice. He has authored various decisions with far reaching effects, many of which have been upheld by various Courts.

He was instrumental in formulating Code of Conduct for the members of Tribunal. The orientation cum training of newly appointed members was brainchild of Gandhi, which he started in March, 2005.

He is survived by his wife Sunita Gandhi, daughter Radhika Suri and son Ritesh Gandhi.