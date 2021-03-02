Good news for homebuyers! SBI reduces home loan interest rates, waives processing fee till March 31

In order to benefit homebuyers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the interest rate on home loans, further offering interest concession of up to 70 basis points (bps )with interest rates starting from 6.70% onwards for people with a good CIBIL score.

This is a limited period offer ending on 31 March and the lender is also giving a 100% waiver on processing fees.

“SBI, being the market leader in home finance, takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced,” the bank said in a statement.

SBI home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70 percent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh.

SBI customers are eligible to apply for the loan with the help of the YONO app to get an additional interest concession of 5 bps. On the eve of International Women’s day, a special 5 bps concession is being made available to the women borrowers.

“SBI believes that it is important to offer better rates to customers displaying good repayment history,” the lender stated.

The bank provides a few loan options like SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for Army and Defence personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for a home loan of a higher amount, as well as SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.