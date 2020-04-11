'Har ghar chup chap se kehta' takes us down the memory lane; encourages to stay home & safe

NEW DELHI: It's yet another day of the nation-wide lockdown and we are at our homes doing our bit to keep ourselves and our society safe from COVID-19.

If you ask us, this lockdown has definitely brought some perspective to other things in our lives. Little things and joys that matter. Like, staying close to our families, spending time with them, perhaps revisiting an old family tradition, retelling stories, laughing over them and making a treasure trove of memories for years to come.

And, at such a time when our emotions are at a peak, what's melting our hearts, even more, is a wonderful gesture by Asian Paints. The brand, through their 'Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hain' campaign, is inspiring us to stay at home and spend time with our loves ones during this tough period.

The campaign also has a thoughtful spin. It captures how our lives are changing and, we're gradually coming to terms with this 'new normal' while our homes continue to be the safe haven for us and our families. Additionally, the campaign has a beautiful nostalgia as it takes back its viewers down the memory lane to their iconic 2007 film.

This reprisal is a series of heartwarming snippets, stories and interactions of people rediscovering tender moments with loved ones which are relatable, candid and precious. Think, playing cards with children, sharing a meal with the younger sister, trying to make a meal for the first time, the garam-garam champi from daadi and much more.



By the way, did we mention the campaign features real home videos with real people? Yes. Doesn't it make it more special?

The film beautifully explores the changing roles of family members, the feeling of togetherness and being there for each other in difficult times. It's truly something!

Created by Ogilvy India and narrated by wordsmith Piyush Pandey, this montage of real home videos of people spending time together with their families while enjoying simple joys of staying home - hits home, quite literally.

‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ is an inspiring collective of precious family moments which conveys a message that no place can be as safe and as secure as your own home, especially in the current times. Asian Paints with their home experts have created dream homes for decades and, today they want us to stay inside and stay safe for brighter days to come.