Here's how YouTube subscribers can start making money, explains Deepak Jeswal

YouTube creators don't need hundreds of thousands of followers to make money or transform the business into a lucrative side gig.

A creator must be a member of the YouTube Partner Program to begin earning money directly from YouTube. Creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the previous year to be considered. Creators can start monetizing their channels once they've been accepted by using Google's AdSense programme to filter advertising, subscriptions, and channel memberships.

Aside from the Partner Program, creators may be eligible for a monthly bonus of $100 to $10,000 if they post short-form videos from a $100 million Shorts Fund.

The most popular way for creators to make money from YouTube is through Google-placed advertisements.

Meanwhile, Deepak Jeswal who has been a YouTube sensation for his profound lyrics and some melodious collaborations has recently announced the commencement of his long-term association with ace singer Amey Date. The duo has plans to release songs across various genres like classical, romantic, pensive, happy, and devotional.

Deepak has been an ardent follower of Bollywood music from the golden era. Being a lyricist, he always looked up to gifted lyricists like Shailendra, Hasrat Jaipuri, Gulzar, Anand Bakshi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Indivar, Anjaan, Sameer, etc. He has many hits to his name and has worked with singers like Alka Yagnik, Anup Jalota, and Udit Narayan.

Some nano influencers make money from direct sponsorship relationships with brands in addition to Google-placed adverts.

Creators that make money on YouTube should be aware that any income earned directly from the platform will be subject to taxation.