New Delhi: Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath's latest tweet became a hot topic among netizens. He recently posted a screenshot of the query Zerodha got from a customer asking how to become a co-founder of Zerodha. His response of a grimacing emoji won the heart on the internet with users taking jibes with witty and comic replies.

Digging into the tweet, Zerodha's official account also replied to Kamath’s tweet by writing “Error Processing Request”.

This started a series of witty and humours replies on the post. One user replied, “Tell him his surname has to be Kamath and the first name needs to start from N for him to be the 3rd brother and then he can claim for his stake...".

However, some users asked Kamath to also share information on what the company is doing to help the clients whose Demat accounts were recently hacked. "Please also share the screenshot of queries shared by people when their Demat account was hacked asking for help".

Zerodha is a stock broker company founded by Nithin Kamath in 2010 to facilitate easy share trading in India. Zerodha word comes from a combination of Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier. It is one of the biggest trade broker firms in India, contributing over 15% all India retail trading volume.