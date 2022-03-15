हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

I-T dept searches Omaxe group premises in NCR, others

At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.

I-T dept searches Omaxe group premises in NCR, others

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to real estate group Omaxe in the national capital region and few other cities on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.

The group could not be reached for comments immediately.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers of Delhi-NCR. It also has significant presence in similar product projects of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income TaxOmaxe
Next
Story

StockDaddy raises undisclosed funding to open new centres

Must Watch

PT9M59S

DNA: American journalist shot dead in Ukraine war