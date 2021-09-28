ICICI Bank, SBI customers face digital outage in using internet banking

Customers of ICICI Bank and the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), reported digital outages in their internet and mobile banking platforms on September 28.

The interruption occurred between 8 and 11 a.m., according to downdetector, a website that records digital failures. Internet banking issues were reported by 217 ICICI Bank clients.

Some users of the State Bank of India (SBI) have also experienced issues with internet banking channels, according to the website. At the time of publication, the issues appeared to have been rectified.

In the last two years, bank clients have been inconvenienced by frequent digital breakdowns with banks' service channels.

Such outages have been reported by the majority of banks. After the lender reported several breakdowns over a two-year period, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put a restriction on new digital launches in December last year.

The ban was lifted in August this year.

The Reserve Bank of India has often reminded banks of the need to improve their technical skills in order to enable smooth digital transactions.

To reach a bigger consumer base, banks have been aggressively migrating to digital channels from old brick and store models, but technology efficiency remains a concern.

Live TV

#mute