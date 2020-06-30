Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection releases notification for RRB 2020 Recruitment at ibps.in – Check eligibility and important dates

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official advertisement for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs IX.

The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs IX) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in September and October/November 2020, the notification said.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II& III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2020, it added.

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges (Applicable GST will be borne by IBPS)-

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Online payment from July 01, 2020 to July 21, 2020 both dates inclusive)

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

- Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

- Rs 850 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

- Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

- Rs 850/- for all others

The notification said that the Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Here are the important dates you must remember

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 01.07.2020 to 21.07.2020

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 01.07.2020 to 21.07.2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: 12.08.2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: 24.08.2020 to 29.08.2020

Download of call letters for online examination – Preliminary: August, 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary: September/October 2020

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: October 2020

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main / Single: October/November 2020

Online Examination – Main / Single : October/November 2020

Declaration of Result – Main/ Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2020

Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2020

Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2020

Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant.(Multipurpose)): January 2021

Age Criteria

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.07.1980 and later than 30.06.1999 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.07.1988 and later than 30.06.1999 (both dates inclusive)

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.07.1990 and later than 30.06.2002 (both dates inclusive)

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should have not been born earlier than 02.07.1992 and later than 01.07.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Click here for official notification