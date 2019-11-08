IRCTC Kolkata offers Sri Lanka-Ramayana Trails; check fare, itinerary and other details

NEW DELHI: IRCTC has launched "Srilanka-Shri Ramayan Trails" Ex Kolkata an all-inclusive and most affordable Outbound tour package for the duration of 6-7 days.

The package will allow tourists to visit significant places associated with Ramayana in the island nation of Sri Lanka.

Under this package, travellers will get a chance to visit the renowned places, including Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and Temples of the ancient time besides Munneshwari, Munnawaram, Hanuman Temple, Koneshwaram Temple at Trincomalee, Sigiriya Rock Monument world's best tea gardens, city tours, etc.

Package details

Package Name: SriLanka -Ramayana Trails

Destination Covered: Negombo, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo

Traveling Mode: Flight

Station/Departure Time: Dumdum International Airport at 13: 50 Hours.

Class: Deluxe

Frequency: 19.01.2020

Meal: American Plan (B+L+D)

Flight Details: Flight No From - To Dept Time - Arr. Time UL 188 Kolkata - Colombo 13.50-17.00 UL 187 Colombo- Kolkata 08.25-11.30

Package Tariff: (Per Person)Class: Single Occupancy (INR): Rs 51,800 Double Occupancy (INR): Rs 43,580 Triple Occupancy (INR): Rs 41,800 Child with Bed (INR): Rs 34,000 Child without bed (INR): Rs 32,180

Itinerary

Day 1, January 19, 2020: Kolkata–Negombo

Board Flight No. UL 188 of Srilanka Airlines. Departure from Kolkata to Colombo. Arrival Colombo International Airport at 17.00 hrs & Proceed for Hotel at Negombo. Check in at the Hotel at Negombo. Overnight Stay

Day 2, January 20, 2020: Negombo – Kandy

Breakfast the Hotel, check out and proceed to visit Munneshwaram & Munawari Temple. Lunch at the Indian Restaurant. Proceed to Kandy. Check in to the Hotel at Kandy. Dinner at the Hotel in Kandy. Overnight Stay

Day 3, January 21, 2020: Kandy – Nuwara Eliya

Breakfast at the Hotel, check out the Hotel and proceed for Nuwara Eliya. Enroute Sightseeing of Spice Garden, Ramboda waterfall , Hanuman Temple , Tea Garden. Lunch at the Indian Restaurant, check in to the Hotel at Nuwara Eliya. Dinner at the Hotel in Nuwara Eliya. Overnight Stay

Day 4, January 22, 2020: Nuwara Eliya

Breakfast the Hotel. Proceed for the Sightseeing of Nuwara Eliya covering Gayathri Peedam, Seeta Amman Temple, Hakgala Gardens (Ashok Vatika). Proceed to Divurumpola Temple where Seeta performed Agni Pariksha (Proving her chastity). Lunch at the Indian Restaurant, Resume Sightseeing, Visit Gregory lake (Excluding Entry Tickets). Arrival at the Hotel. Dinner at the Hotel. Overnight Stay at Nuwara Eliya

Day 5, January 23, 2020: Nuwara Eliya –Colombo

Early breakfast, check out from the Hotel and proceed to Colombo via Pinnawala. Arrival at Pinnawala & Enjoy Pinnawala Elephant Show. Arrival at Colombo Lunch at the Indian Restaurant, Local half day city tour of Colombo including Galle Face, Independence Square, President House. Check-in to the Hotel at Colombo. Dinner & Overnight Stay at the Hotel in Colombo

Day 6, January 24, 2020: Colombo – Kolkata

Check out with packed breakfast and proceed directly to the Airport. Arrival at Colombo Airport. Proceed for the Check-In counters of the airline. Board flight No. UL 187 for Kolkata. Tour ends.

Inclusions: Travellers will be able to avail these facilities

Return Air Ticket (Up &Dn)

VISA Charges.

Hotel Accommodation as per itinerary with all meals.

Entry tickets for all the places of visit.

500 ml two bottles of Mineral water per person per day.

All Transfers and sightseeing as per the Itinerary on SIC basis (by AC Coach).

One professional and friendly English speaking tour escort.

Service of local tour guide.

Travel Insurance (upto 60 years of age).

GST



Exclusion:

Any increase in Airfare.

Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge.

Meals are preset& Choice of menu is not available.

All Kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative etc.

Any expenses of personal nature such a laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Any services not specified in the inclusion Activities of any kind are excluded in the package.



For more itinerary, cancellation and other details, visit www.irctctourism.com