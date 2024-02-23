IRCTC Teams Up With Swiggy For Supply, Delivery Of Pre-Ordered Meals To Train Passengers

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods to supply and deliver pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal.

In the first phase, this facility will be launched soon at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations, IRCTC said.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that IRCTC has tied up with M/s. Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply & delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (Proof of Concept) in the first phase at four Railway stations i.e. Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam. The eCatering service through M/s Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," IRCTC said in a BSE filing.

News Agency IANS had reported that recently, the US-based investment company Invesco has raised Swiggy's valuation to about $8.3 billion. This is the second consecutive time the global asset management company has increased Swiggy's value, according to regulatory filings. In October last year, Invesco increased the food delivery platform’s valuation to about $7.85 billion.