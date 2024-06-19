Ixigo CEO Shares Then Vs Now Pic --From A Humble One-Room Office To Stock Market Listing

New Delhi: Aloke Bajpai is Ixigo's Co-Founder and CEO shared a Then Vs Now picture on his microblogging site X, sharing the journey of the company that started from a humble one room office to making a stellar listing at stock market.

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Le Travenues Technology is the country's leading online travel aggregator, which helps travellers plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.

Bajpai, without saying much, just shared two pictures back to back stating 'How it started' and 'How it’s going'. Both the pictures spoke volumes of the company's growth from a very humble beginning to its market debut.

Shares of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which operates travel booking platform ixigo, on Tuesday ended with a huge premium of over 78 per cent against the issue price of Rs 93. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,275.87 crore.

The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology got subscribed 98.10 times on the closing day of subscription on Wednesday last week. The Rs 740 crore initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6,66,77,674 equity shares. The price range for the offer was Rs 88-93 per share.