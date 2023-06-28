Jab They Met: When Google CEO Sundar Pichai Met His 'Lucky Charm'- A Beautiful Love Story Of Two Engineers

Google CEO Love Story: Sundar Pichai is well-known to everyone. Newspapers and news websites have featured his success story extensively. His name evokes feelings of decency and respect. We are confident that you are fully aware of the professional background of Google's CEO. How much, though, do you know about his private life? We are so preoccupied with trying to keep up with the lives of Bollywood superstars that we forget that successful business people, like Sundar Pichai, also have a wonderful personal life to offer. We all experience love. While some of us have easy love stories, others have to work hard for them.

How It All Started

A simple narrative of two souls who meet in college and fall in love describes Sundar Pichai's love affair. Pichai first met his future wife, Anjali, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. He was then working towards a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. Sundar and Anjali were classmates and members of the same cohort. The two were at first just pals. They continued to be friends and companions for a very long time, since they appeared to enjoy each other's company. Sundar Pichai and Anjali gradually came to the realisation that certain feelings had grown as they spent more and more time together as friends. Sundar proposed to Anjali as they began their last year of engineering, and she accepted! Sundar Pichai once recounted in a previous interview how challenging it was for him and Anjali to date before smartphones. The business executive had revealed the way he used to meet Anjali in her all-girls hostel.

Long-Distance Love

The situation wasn't as lovely after college ended! To further his education, Sundar Pichai had to travel to the USA. Sundar couldn't discuss marriage with Anjali because she was in India and because he wasn't yet financially independent. Therefore, for a full six months, Sundar and Anjali did not communicate. However, that didn't damage their bond. Having been apart for so long, they were actually closer to one another as a result of it. The saying "absence makes the heart grow fonder" is true!

Love In US

Anjali also moved to the USA after a number of years of a distant relationship. In the meantime, Sundar Pichai had secured a position with a US semiconductor company. He believed that now was the ideal time to marry Anjali, the love of his life, since he had a stable career in hand. Sundar, being the gentle person that he is, then requests approval from Anjali's parents before proposing to her. As anticipated, the families of Sundar and Anjali approved of their union. The newlyweds continued to reside in the USA after their wedding.

Sundar Pichai: Lucky Charm

Sundar Pichai's lucky charm, so the saying goes, is Anjali Pichai. At first, Microsoft had offered Sundar the position of CEO. He was also contacted by Twitter and Yahoo! After receiving such tempting offers, he was considering quitting Google. Anjali, Sundar's devoted wife, was the one who cautioned him against it, nevertheless. As we can all see, he made the choice to take her advice, and today he is the prosperous CEO of Google, the largest company in the world.

Isn't it a sweet, straightforward love story? Sundar's pals referred to him as 'Chhupa Rustam' because none of them were aware of what was going on between the two, until he revealed it in the last year of college.