Next Elon Musk? World's Youngest Billionaire, A College Dropout Who Used To Make Piles Of Notes At The Age Of 19, Had A Net Worth Rs 60,000 Crore

Since becoming the youngest self-made millionaire in the world, Alexandr Wang, a digital entrepreneur and CEO creator of Scale AI, has garnered international attention. What exactly is the identity of the 25-year-old young Asian-American billionaire and how did he come to be so wealthy?

Alexandr Wang: A College Dropout

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (also known as MIT), Wang started his studies for a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science. After finishing his first year at an elite New England university, he co-founded Scale with fellow young digital prodigy Lucy Guo in the summer. The two co-founders allegedly met while both were employed on the question-and-answer website Quora. The venture was launched by business partners with funding from the US start-up incubator Y Combinator. According to Wang, when he first started Scale, "I promised my parents it was going to be just something I did for the summer... Naturally, I never returned to school."

Alexandr Wang: Background

Perhaps in part as a result of his affluent upbringing, the young billionaire has a strong background in science and technology. Wang's parents, who both worked as physicists on initiatives for the US Air Force and the military, raised him in New Mexico. Since Wang routinely participated in maths and coding competitions in school, it is clear that he inherited a sharp mind. At the age of 17, when the majority of high school students are probably getting ready for their path to college and beyond, Wang was working full time as a coder for Quora.

A Brilliant Brain

Wang has already been mentioned in Forbes' 2018 30 under 30 list before obtaining the notable distinction of being the world's youngest self-made millionaire. The annual list highlights the most outstanding rising stars, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and brilliant brains from a variety of various fields and businesses. Wang and Scale co-founder Lucy Guo were listed on the prestigious list under the heading of Enterprise Technology. According to the organization's "about" page on its corporate website, Scale seeks to "accelerate the development of AI applications."

Providing Technology For Free

More than 300 businesses and organisations have used Scale's amazing service as a result of its technology's success and value. Several well-known companies, including General Motors, PayPal, Toyota, SAP, Lyft, and the American military, use the technology provided by Wang's business. In order to examine satellite photographs of the effects of Russian assaults and military operations in Ukraine, Scale is presently giving away its technology for free. Every industry is sitting on enormous volumes of data, as Wang stated to Forbes. Scale wants to assist them in maximising the data's potential and utilising AI to transform their company.

Wang's business obtained financial backing of about US$350 million last year. Due to this financial support and the fact that Scale has already generated US$100 million in revenue, the young entrepreneur's business was valued at an astounding US$7.3 billion. Therefore, Forbes estimates that his net worth has increased to US$1 billion as a result of his 1% ownership in the company. For a 25-year-old, not bad. In reality, according to Forbes' list of world billionaires, he was rated 2,534th at the time of writing. The co-founder of the credit card business Brex from Brazil, Pedro Franceschi, is the next youngest billionaire. Pedro Franceschi is 25 years old as well.