Live updates: Elon Musk acquires Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal with $38.7 mn as payout
Musk had today's deadline to complete the acquisition face the lawsuit at a court in Delaware, as per the deadline given by the judge.
New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after showing a lot of "antics" has finally taken over as Twitter boss by completing the $44 billion acquisition deal. Immediately after taking over the helms at Twitter, Musk fired Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. Agrawal received $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.2 million, said reports. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Musk visited the Twitter headquarters with a sink in his hand, ahead of the micro-blogging platform's takeover deal. He posted a video on Twitter with a caption: "Entering Twitter HQ-- let that sink in!". Musk has also recently changed his profile to 'Chief Twit'.
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
Musk had today's deadline to complete the acquisition face the lawsuit at a court in Delaware, as per the deadline given by the judge. He has raised $13 billion as loan from banks and lenders to go ahead with the takeover deal. Banks signed agreement in April to provide Musk with the debt financing he needed to buy the company. Musk had previously stated that he is "obviously" overpaying to acquire Twitter, however he added that the micro-blogging platform has great potential in the long term.
The tech billionaire has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.
Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, would get $11.2 million.
Twitter's chief financial officer Ned Segal, is set to receive $25.4 million and Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, will be richer by $12.5 million after firing.
According to Insider, the former Indian-origin CEO is set to receive the largest payout of $38.7 million, largely due "to the entirety of his shares vesting upon his firing".
Top Twitter executives will to take home $88 mn with now ousted CEO Parag Agrawal to get the maximum $38.7 mn as severance pay
The bird is freed, Elon Musk tweets after acquiring Twitter
the bird is freed
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk tweeted after acquiring Twitter.
Elon Musk revealed yesterday that he acquired Twitter to have for the future of civilization a common digital town square where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.
The social media platform's shares will be suspended from trading on Friday, according to the New York Stock Exchange's website.
This was a fake statement from Donald Trump on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter was immediately circulating in the social media. This has now been confirmed that no statement from Donald Trump on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been released.
Musk has casually mentioned laying off Twitter staff in his tweets, without sharing any figure.
Reports earlier mentioned that Musk will fire 75 per cent, or 5,600 employees, from the Twitter staff globally.
He visited Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, with a kitchen sink in his hands.
In a letter to advertisers, he said that Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.
Musk on Thursday told advertisers why he is finally acquiring Twitter, telling them that he wants the platform to be the most respected advertising platform in the world where users can see movies or play video games, ranging from all ages to mature.
Sean Edgett, Twitter's general counsel, and chief customer officer Sarah Personette were also fired by Musk
