Google for India 2022 event Live Updates: Project Relate to expand to Hindi users by early 2023

8th edition of Google for India 2022 is live now. It is live-streaming on YouTube. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Google for India 2022 event Live Updates: The 8th edition of #GoogleForIndia is here! Hear from our thought leaders and experts on the next steps in our journey to make India’s digital economy more inclusive, helpful and safer for every Indian. 

19 December 2022
13:00 PM

Project relate is expanding to Hindi users in early 2023

First launched for English users, the project helps voice impaired  people to express and understand more easily to others. 

12:57 PM

Voice search work will better for Hinglish speakers

It is making it voice search feature for efficent for Hinglish speakers. 

12:54 PM

Google making search pages for India bilinguals as people prefer

Goolge is adapting to make search engine suitable for India's different languages. It is making search pages bilingual. 

12:49 PM

Google India digitisation fund 2020 update

Google is working for digitisation in India and is promoting and helping women-led entreprenuers. 

12:47 PM

Google launches Project Bindi

Google is aiming with the new project Bindi to help to fight against fairness and social appearance issue.

 

12:43 PM

Google working for women empowerment

Google is taking various projects to help women entreprenuers in India including grants and support. 

12:40 PM

Google work on AI and fairness, provide huge grants to IIT Madras for research and development

12:36 PM

AI for Healthcare

Google is taking help of AI to aid 1 lakh mothers in India. It is working with AI to help patinets' of tuberclosis. 

12:33 PM

Google to launch project Vaani

Google is planning to launch project Vaani with the help of Indian Institute of Science Banglore. The project aims to collect language samples from 773 districts in India. 

12:30 PM

Google for India 2022 event Live Updates: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will join Google for India 2022 soon

