Google for India 2022 event Live Updates: The 8th edition of #GoogleForIndia is here! Hear from our thought leaders and experts on the next steps in our journey to make India’s digital economy more inclusive, helpful and safer for every Indian.

We are delighted to share that @AshwiniVaishnaw will join us at #GoogleForIndia 2022 in conversation with @sundarpichai.



Tune in to watch the event live on December 19th, 12 PM! https://t.co/079k3Krvrs pic.twitter.com/eV9XV6j5hM — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 18, 2022