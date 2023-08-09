Low Investment, High Profit Business Idea: Invest Rs 10,000 And Earn Rs 30,000 Per Month By Starting This Business

New Delhi: For those looking to embark on their entrepreneurial journey with a low-cost and high-profit business model, pickle-making business could be an option.

You could tap on the vast customer market that has heavy demand for quality pickles. Embracing innovation into the pickle making will also give you an added advantage for your investment to flourish and bloom into a thriving enterprise.

Pickles, are deeply loved by connoisseurs of Indian meal while they have a special place in all the Indian household. Pickle making business could present a steady market demand along with the promise of substantial returns.



Why Pickle Making Could Be A Lucrative Business With Low Investment And High Returns?

The current generation's love for pickles is undeniable, yet there are plenty of challenges while making them at home. You could seize this opportunity and demand gap by offering high-quality, home-style pickles that cater to modern tastes. You could create a range of flavorful options and market them effectively both online and offline.

Getting Started With The Pickle Making Business With Low Investment

You could start your pickle-making business from the comfort of your home that requires minimal upfront costs/investments. As your venture gains momentum, you may then consider expanding to a larger scale with a 900 square feet production space. Begin your journey with an investment as low as Rs 10,000, ensuring maximum returns with minimal financial risk.

Pickle Making Business Profit Potential On Minimum Investment And Maximum Returns

With quality product, correct approach and strategic marketing, your initial investment of Rs 10,000 can yield very good returns. You can expect earning between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 within the first month itself. Your revenue streams can diversify through online sales, wholesale distribution, and direct engagement with the retail market.

Pickle Making Business: How To Get License?

For pickle making business you will be required to obtain a license to ensure a smooth start to your venture. You can obtain the license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The seamless process can be completed online.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)